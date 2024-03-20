Online shopping has become a fundamental part for many users. In this way, more than a decade ago the Hot Salea period where multiple companies offer online discounts that no one can miss. Thus, it was recently announced when the 2024 edition will take place.

Through its official site, it has been announced that Hot Sale 2024 will take place between May 15 and 23. Although the offers we find here have not yet been updated, Liverpool and other companies have already marked these days as one of the most important discount periods in Mexico.

This is not only an event that benefits consumers, but also companies. At this time it is already possible to register to be part of the Hot Sale 2024 and be a sponsor. According to data from the Mexican Online Sales Association, In 2023, buyers spent an average of $2,696 pesos during the Hot Sale, A record figure substantially exceeded what was seen in 2022, when purchases averaged $1,629 pesos.

In 2023, one in two internet users over the age of 18 participated in this event. In this way, the 2024 edition is expected to register an increase in income and participants. We remind you that this year's Hot Sale will take place between May 15 and 23. On related topics, this is how they have defrauded Amazon. Likewise, a large theft of Telmex wiring is reported.

This is the moment that many have been waiting for. For a week you can buy games that you have always wanted to have, but the price has prevented you from doing so. It is a great period that you cannot miss. It will be interesting to see what kind of offers await us, not only on Amazon, but elsewhere.

Via: Hot Sale