During each year the most PC enthusiasts always aim to save as much as possible on games, and that is why they wait for specific moments when Steam It puts interesting discounts on the titles they have on their store shopping list. And from this moment, many already know how much they will have to spend on specific parts of the 2024.

That’s how it is, Valve has revealed a kind of calendar with the events that will occur in the first months of the 2024in which some of the games in the store will have a significant drop, and therefore their respective number of players will increase.

Here are the days to take into account and their respective reason for being:

– Festival of Capitalism and Economy: from January 8 to 15.

– Pirates vs. Ninjas Festival: from January 22 to 29.

– Next Fest: from February 5 to 12.

– Remote Play Together: from February 12 to 19.

– Dinosaurs vs Robots Festival: from February 26 to March 4.

– Spring sales: from March 14 to 21.

– Deck Builders Festival: from March 25 to April 1.

Normally people tend to wait for these dates, given that there are quite quality games that drop in price significantly, offers that are not usually added in other stores such as eShop of Nintendo wave Sony PS Store. Added to this is that all types of games are added to these promotions, whether they are AAA games from large publishers or even indies that have captured the attention of an audience.

It is worth mentioning that these dates will not be the only ones of the year, as there will be more as the months go by.

Via: Steam

Editor’s note: I hardly buy in this store, but I must admit that it has saved me with some video games in particular, so I am waiting for games like Dave The Diver to have a slight discount so that it goes to my Steam account.