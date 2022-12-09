With Warzone 2 Now available to the public, it’s time for the story of this battle royale to move forward. Thus, next week the first raid will take place, with which we can enjoy a cooperative adventure with up to two other players.

It will be next December 14 when atomgradthe first raid of Warzone 2, is carried out. For those unaware, raids are three-player cooperative challenges that combine stealth, combat, and puzzle-solving objectives. The reveal trailer shows us Price, Farah and Gaz swimming through a sewer system to infiltrate an underground facility.

The first episode of the Raids will arrive together with the first season of the battle royale, reloadedand will also include a legendary multiplayer map, as well as the first major update to Warzone 2.0. For his part, the second season is expected to Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Y Warzone 2 will arrive in February 2023 and will include the Castle multiplayer map.

Remember, atomgrad will take place on December 14. In related topics, Sony talks about the inclusion of Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch. Similarly, Phil Spencer gives details about this series on the Nintendo console.

Editor’s Note:

Large-scale battle royale events are always fun. Although I haven’t had a chance to test the work of Warzone 2I’m excited to see how spectacular these missions can be.

Via: Call of Duty