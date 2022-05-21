Bayek’s adventures in Ancient Egypt gave us one of the most acclaimed installments in the Ubisoft franchise.

Last month we already told you about Xbox’s plans, which included bringing some of Ubisoft’s most popular titles to its Xbox Game Pass service. Among them we had Assassin’s Creed Origins, one of the most acclaimed installments of the veteran franchise and the one that was a turning point in the Assassin’s Creed saga.

Xbox assured that both Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition would reach its on-demand game service in these months, but, as shared VGCthe Game Pass application itself on Xbox consoles has marked the final date for arrival of Ubisoft titles:

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition: June 1



Assassin’s Creed Origins: June 7th

The two Ubisoft titles will be followed by Shadowrun Returns, which will be added to the service on next June 21. Assassin’s Creed Origins to Game Pass will add to the Game Pass library for the cloud, console and PC through the app Ubisoft Connectas well as updating For Honor: Marching Fire Edition for cloud and console.

The games that come to Xbox Game Pass to close May

If you’re a Microsoft service subscriber, take note, because the next May 24 we will receive Hardspace: Shipbreaker and Floppy Knights, the May 26 Sniper Elite 5 is released and we say goodbye to May with Cricket 22 and PAC-MAN Museum+ day 27and if you want to know more about Bayek’s adventures in Ancient Egypt, at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Assassin’s Creed Origins available.

More about: Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor and Xbox Game Pass.