The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, guaranteed this Monday (8) that “there is already a date” for the invasion of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, where thousands of Palestinians sought refuge after the start of the war, triggered after the Hamas terrorist attacks.

In a video message, Netanyahu explained that he had received detailed information on the progress of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Cairo to reach a ceasefire agreement and the release of Israeli hostages in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel’s victory over Hamas “requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions. This will happen, there is already a date”, said the prime minister.

Netanyahu seemed to respond in this way to criticism from his partners Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, politicians who are part of the government and who in the last few hours sent warning messages to the prime minister in reaction to the information that there had been “advances” in the negotiations and also to reduction of the contingent of Israeli troops in the south of the Strip.

“If the prime minister [Netanyahu] decides to end the war without an extensive attack on Rafah to defeat Hamas, he will not have the mandate to continue serving as prime minister”, wrote on the social network X Ben Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power party and Minister of National Security.

In turn, a source from the Hamas terrorist group confirmed to EFE that the group received a proposed agreement that includes the return of displaced people to Gaza, but not to their homes, but to refugee camps.

“We believe that the occupation is trying to buy time by pretending that it is making serious offers,” said the source, who stressed that Hamas will not “accept any agreement that does not include a ceasefire that leads to the end of the war”, allowing the return of troops. displaced to their homes and the total withdrawal of Israeli forces, in addition to a substantial increase in humanitarian aid.

However, the source noted that Hamas leaders in Gaza will still discuss the proposal before giving a definitive response.

In turn, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said this Monday that this is the “opportune moment” to reach an agreement that allows the release of all hostages in Hamas custody.

The White House stated that a ceasefire in the conflict only “now depends on Hamas”. John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said that terrorists have the say whether or not to move forward with the proposal presented by negotiators this weekend. (With EFE Agency)