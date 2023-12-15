Demon Slayer It is one of the most popular animes in recent years, and in early 2023 the third season premiered, those that showed us the events of the Villa de Herreros. While these episodes are currently only available on Crunchyroll, this will change in early 2024 as the third season will finally arrive on Netflix in just a few weeks.

According to Animetrends, the third season of Demon Slayer will arrive on Netflix on January 17, 2024. Not only will all episodes be available that same day, but the Latin Spanish dubbing will also reach users' hands at the same time. Of course, we can also find the original audio track in Japanese and with subtitles in multiple languages.

🔥 | STREAMING The 3rd Season of KIMETSU NO YAIBA 'Arco de la Villa de Los Herreros', will arrive on Netflix this January 17, 2024, with Latin audio dubbing. #DemonSlayer #Netflix pic.twitter.com/dzKmlS8You — Animetrends (@AnimetrendsLA) December 13, 2023

This is not all we will see of Demon Slayer in 2024. It has already been confirmed that the fourth season of the anime, the one that adapts the events of the Functional Recovery Training Arc, will be available in spring. Along with this, another tour has been confirmed that will give us the opportunity to see the last episodes of the last season, as well as the first of the new one, in the cinema.

The same thing happened last year, and even Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro's voice actor, visited Mexico, so it is not ruled out that this happens again next year. We can only wait to see what kind of surprises the new film tour of Demon Slayer will be offered to the public in the next edition.

Along with adapting the Arc of Functional Recovery Training, the fourth season of the anime will not be responsible for showing us the final events of the manga. Instead, it has been chosen to focus on the Pillars, who will have a series of chapters focused on their pasts and adventures before the main events.

For its part, The events of the Final Battle, which span 69 chapters of the manga, are expected to have their own season, or even culminate with another film. Currently, we have no further information on this, but considering that Ufotable will continue to be the animation studio in charge of this property, we can expect top-notch animation, direction, cinematography, music, and acting.

Demon Slayer was created by Koyoharu Gotouge. It began publication in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016, and ended in 2020. The story introduces us to Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who becomes a demon hunter after his family is killed by these monsters, and his sister, Nezuko, becomes a demon. Determined to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps, an organization focused on protecting humanity from these beasts.

While the manga was popular in Japan, with a fan base in the rest of the world, Its popularity exploded in 2019, when the anime adaptation was acclaimed for its stunning animation, particularly in the action sequences. Animation studio, Ufotable, is known for its high-quality work in bringing the intense battles of the original work to life.

With this, Demon Slayer It does not offer something complicated, but rather its simple story and entertaining characters manage to create a strong bond with the audience, especially with children. For many, the Gotouge adaptation was their first introduction to the world of anime, increasing its popularity worldwide, to the point that it won Anime of the Decade at the Funimation Awards in 2019. We remind you that The third season of Demon Slayer will arrive on Netflix on January 17, 2024. On related topics, we already know when the new Demon Slayer game will arrive. Likewise, here you can learn more about the next season of the anime.

Demon Slayer is a pretty entertaining anime. It is not in charge of evolving the shonen action genre, nor does it even try to perfect it, but it is still a great work that is very worthwhile, and its greatest merit is being the gateway to anime for many people.

