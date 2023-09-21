The young Daniel Sancho, confessed murderer of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, must take on another judicial process. It will not be in Thailand, where he remains imprisoned awaiting trial for the plastic surgeon’s crime, but in Spain for a file opened in 2019.

Sancho has been in prison on the Thai island of Koh Samui since August 7, when he confessed to the police that he had assaulted and dismembered Arrieta, with whom he was seen prior to the Full Moon festivities.

While the authorities finalize the investigation report on that case to send it to the Prosecutor’s Office, Sancho received notification from a court in Spain to respond to another process.

The ‘unknown investigation’ against Daniel Sancho

The Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid, Spain, is investigating the son of renowned actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo for a crime that he allegedly committed in 2019.

A man reported him for personal injuries. According to the file, Sancho had tried to get into a taxi without respecting the line, for which a person reprimanded him. The young man’s response, says the Prosecutor’s Office, was to punch him in the head, which caused a broken tooth and a gap.

For this, A court in Spain announced that on November 7 there will be a hearing in which he will be heard by video call while he is detained in Thailand.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests compensation of 2,100 euros for the victim (less than nine million Colombian pesos) and one year in prison for Sancho.

The young man’s lawyers requested that he be extradited to answer in his native country for the case, but the Prosecutor’s Office opposed it, considering that there are “alternative” measures to extradition that allow the trial to be held.

Furthermore, for the authorities “there is no evidence” that his stay in Thailand seeks to remove him from Spanish Justice, since “he has always been at the disposal of the court in all the summons received.”

How is the case for the murder of doctor Edwin Arrieta going?

Even the Thai Police have not sent the investigation reports to the Prosecutor’s Office, in which there is more evidence – in addition to the confession – that implicates Sancho for the crime of Edwin Arrieta.

“Daniel Sancho’s case is likely to be resolved in a maximum of 14 months. When the Court decides, he will have to serve his sentence in Thailand,” said the deputy director of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, nicknamed ‘Big Joke’. , for the channel Telencinco.

Edwin Arrieta, Daniel Sancho and ‘Big Joke’, deputy director of the Thai Police. Photo: Social networks / And now Sonsoles / EFE

“I warn you: if Daniel Sancho goes to court and denies all charges, he will face the death penalty. But if he pleads guilty, the sentence will be life in prison.“he added.

The Thai Prosecutor’s Office has not commented on the issue.

The agents of the Phangan police station have a period of 84 days from when Sancho was brought to justice to conclude their investigation, in which about 30 people have participated, including agents, investigators, forensic doctors and divers.

Although the Police deliver the report in the coming days, the investigation could continue later, since the Prosecutor’s Office would have the remaining period of the initial 84 days to request more evidence if it considers it necessary.

Once the report has been delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office and it, in turn, sends its report to the judge before November, The Court could set the trial date and it would take until 2024 to hear the sentence.

