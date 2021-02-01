It is one of those games marked on the calendar by the fans, the visits of the Real Madrid or Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, although these days the meetings are all the same since they must be followed on television week after week.

On this occasion, Real Madrid’s visit to Real Valladolid in Zorrilla It will be on matchday 24, within this asymmetric calendar. The game will be played on February 20, in prime time, at 9:00 p.m. to close the day on Saturday.

Real Valladolid with this schedule already knows its next three games; the first this Friday at 9:00 p.m. in Mendizorroza before him Alaves in a new ending for those of Sergio and no less final will be the visit to Ipurua, on Sunday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m. before the Eibar de Mendilibar. Both teams caught points in Zorrilla in the first round. The third schedule would be the one mentioned against Real Madrid, which in its last two visits to the Blanquivioleta stadium took victories 1-4 and 0-1.

In the first round, Real Valladolid made things difficult for them in Valdebebas, but a goal from Vinícius after Bruno’s failure left the points white.