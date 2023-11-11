The most famous combination of driver and engineer is now Max Verstappen and his buddy Gianpiero Lambiase, for short GP. Much earlier we enjoyed the conversations between Felipe Massa and his comrade Rob Smedley. The British engineer worked in F1 for Jordan, Ferrari and Williams. According to him, there is no reason why there cannot be a female F1 champion.

Smedley has not been heard on the on-board radio for some time. Nowadays he is working on the Global Karting League: a karting class that should be 96 percent (!) cheaper than a normal karting class and should be ‘democratized’. This means an end to the idea that the person with the most money wins. “The only differentiator is not your wallet, but the child sitting in the go-kart,” says Smedley.

More and more female influences in motorsport

The former F1 employee is not the only one who believes in women in motorsport. We’ve seen the W Series come, go and transform into the F1 Academy. In addition, several F1 teams have a woman in their training. A few weeks ago, Jessica Hawkins tested for Aston Martin and Bianca Bustamante signed a contract with the McLaren Driver Development training.

Will Smedley’s karting class be the next step? ‘We are big supporters of attracting women into motorsport. “I’m someone who believes there is absolutely no reason why we can’t have a female F1 champion,” said Smedley. There has been no F1 champion because there are no female F1 drivers, Smedley thinks. Only 12 percent of karters are women and in the single-seater that percentage drops to 7 percent.

Not just equal in gender

‘Great initiatives are popping up everywhere. We are certainly in favor of all these initiatives. There’s not going to be one thing that will solve this, but we certainly want to create an environment that is, let’s say, a little less traditional,” Smedley adds. GKL should be a place where everyone feels welcome. This applies not only to women and girls, but also to ‘underrepresented communities’.

Smedley’s first goal is to get a 50:50 ratio in the Global Karting League. This way, young women have ‘the right opportunity’ to demonstrate skills, Smedley believes. ‘Then we can really see whether we are doing it right or not. And if we don’t get it right, then so be it, but at least we’ve given women the right environment and the right opportunities to flourish,” he concludes.