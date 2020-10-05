Question: I used to take Bone TV medicine which is now discontinued. My penis does not get any stimulation right now and has become completely loose. There is no desire for sex at all. Even when watching porn, nothing happens. Why is this happening and the size of the penis is also getting smaller.

answer: This may be due to low testosterone levels. Get it checked. Testosterone can be increased by physical exercise and a healthy diet. I have given some videos on how to increase your testosterone levels naturally, for this you YouTube channel can see.

Sexpart: This answer has been given by sexologist Yogesh Tandon. He has a clinic in Mu-71 / A Pitampura, New Delhi and you 9599695500 But they can be contacted from 12 noon to 06 pm.