President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) announced a agreement between Mexico, China and South Korea to combat fentanyl traffickingafter sending a letter to President Xi Jiping and after the Asian giant had denied the existence of shipments of chemical precursors to Mexican territory.

Questioned on the subject in La Mañanera, AMLO recalled that at the beginning of last April he sent a letter to the president of china to ask him to intervene against the trafficking of fentanyl from his country.

Although initially the government of Xi Jinping responded that “they did not allow the commercialization of fentanyl and that fentanyl was not exported from China”, the situation changed when shortly after a shipment of the drug from the Asian country was found in the Mexican port of Lázaro Cárdenas, after which they changed their position.

In this sense, López Obrador announced that in the coming days an agreement will be reached between the governments of Mexico, China and South Korea to undertake joint actions to combat fentanyl trafficking.

“We are about to establish an agreement between the government of China and the government of Mexicoespecially with the Attorney General’s Office, to prevent the entry of fentanyl from China to Mexico, We are going to do the same with South Korea.. There is willingness on their part to supportr, so that we guarantee that fentanyl and other precursors coming from Asia are combated,” the president explained.

AMLO stressed that his government will continue to combat fentanyl trafficking with the help of the Secretary of the Navy in the country’s ports, in addition to continuing with the destruction of clandestine laboratories.

He explained that there is a good relationship with the Chinese government and they are being provided with all the information related to the shipments seized in Mexico that come from their territory.

“It was offered that they were going to do an investigation, they are being given all the information, they are looking at the recent shipments that were seized and is the commitment to establish an agreementwhich is what matters to us, that the exit from China or any other Asian country is avoided,” insisted the Mexican president.