Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am a 23 year old, healthy and unmarried man. There is a wart on the foreskin of my penis; It is from birth itself. But now I think it has grown. I am very worried – I also feel ashamed to have sex with my partner due to wart. Can I remove it without any harmful effects?

answer: You can remove it under the supervision of a competent and qualified surgeon. If this operation is performed well, there should be no problem.

Also read: – If there is an erection, the penis does not retract, what could be the problem?



note: If you are suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]