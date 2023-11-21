The Border Crossing Card (BCC), works like the B1 and B2 visas, which allow temporary visit to the United States for commercial or pleasure reasons. This possibility exists only for citizens of Mexico and applies to trips to border states. The great advantage is that in some minors It significantly reduces the cost of the procedure and instead of paying the full fee, only US$15 is paid..

The BCC, also commonly known as the laser visa, is issued to citizens and residents of Mexico. that prove characteristics that make them eligible for B1 and B2 visas. The document enables applicants to travel to border states with the Mexican country and remain in the United States for a period of no more than thirty days., according to the official website of the Customs and Border Protection Office. Once issued, the Border Crossing Card is valid for ten years.

Who can access the US$15 laser visa for the United States

In the case of children under fifteen years of age, the procedure will only cost $15.. For this cost, the option represents a great advantage. In the case of those over the aforementioned age, the BCC can be requested, but the fee of US$185 will be paid, the current cost of the B1 and B2 visas, according to the State Department website.

In the case of minors, in addition to being a Mexican citizen, it is also required: to have a valid passport at the time of requesting the procedure, that at least one of the parents or legal guardian has started the process and to show that there are links with Mexico relevant enough to prove that the applicant will not seek to remain in the US.

The Border Crossing Card is issued to Mexican citizens and allows them to stay in the United States for no more than thirty days.

Those who have the laser visa will have the possibility of crossing the border, by land or sea, without any other additional document. However, this will limit mobility within the US territory. Both to arrive to the United States by air, as long as it is to a border state, and to move freely within the country, it will be necessary to accompany the BCC with the passport..