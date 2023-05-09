TV series The office It was a success at the time and we can still relive it thanks to streaming platforms. The exquisite ones will always say that the original version from the United Kingdom is better, but the truth is that the one that lasted the longest and became popular throughout the world was the American one. But they can’t deny me that whenever they died laughing watching some of the situations on the show, they fantasized that a Latin version existed, and it turns out that it does exist!

It was the Chileans who finally crystallized our desires with a series called “The Ophis” which, is simply the same thing that the Americans did, an adaptation of the original script of The office with a Chilean cast. Its luck was worse than the UK original, though, as there is only one 12-episode season.

This show, despite its short duration, became a cult series and many people are still waiting for its return, of course it had to include xenophobic scenes against the Peruvian employee and other clear local references. The producer of the series, Julián Elfenbein, assures that Ricky Gervais, who created the original series, applauded the existence of this Latin American version. He made this statement in an interview in 2017, when he promised the return of the series with a second season, which all of us in Latin America are still waiting for.

Via: soups

Editor’s note: I always wanted to see this, although in my mind I would like it to be more of an original Mexican version, I’m sure it would end up being something on the level of As the Saying Says So maybe it’s better that this never happens.