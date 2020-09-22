People who have had dengue fever may be immune to the coronavirus. This version was put forward by a professor at the American Duke University Miguel Nicolelis, reports Reuters…

Related materials Trap for covid How doctors and scientists are looking for a cure for coronavirus in emergency conditions

The scientist compared the spread of COVID-19 and outbreaks of fever by geography. It turned out that residents of places with lower rates of coronavirus infection and a slower increase in incidence have experienced intense outbreaks of dengue this and last year.

“This striking finding raises an intriguing possibility of immunological cross-reactivity between the dengue flavivirus serotypes and SARS-CoV-2,” concluded Nicolelis. He recalled that previous studies have seen a link between dengue fever and false positives for antibodies to COVID-19. This effect may indicate an immunological interaction between the two viruses, although they belong to different families of pathogens.

Nicolelis predicts that if the dengue / coronavirus link is correct, getting dengue or getting vaccinated against dengue could provide some level of protection against the coronavirus.

Dengue fever is an acute viral disease that causes intoxication, muscle and joint pain, rash, and leads to swollen lymph nodes. Up to 20 thousand people die from the disease every year.