From: Lisa Mahnke

A reactivation of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia is under discussion. Greenpeace warns of dire consequences – and criticizes the IAEA.

Sochi – Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has spoken to the Russian President Wladimir Putin A discussion on nuclear safety began at the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. But this is met with criticism from Greenpeace. Environmentalists condemn this move as an “unprecedented escalation” in Ukraine. Because the infrastructure would not be sufficient for safe operation, it said in a statement.

The nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia is from Russia was already taken in March 2022 and has been close to the front line ever since Ukraine-War. The idea of ​​connecting the power plant to the Russian energy grid was initially not pursued further. Five of the nuclear reactors are in a cold shutdown state and another is in a hot shutdown state. Despite everything, the situation is fragile because only two of the ten power lines for the cooling system are active – and these power lines have also failed repeatedly in the last few months. Nuclear safety is therefore on shaky ground.

“Must make it clear that safe operation is impossible” – Greenpeace expected more backbone

But after about two years there are currently discussions again with which a possible reactivation is being explored. In addition to IAEA Director Grossi, Yuri Shchernishuk, the director appointed by Russia, also stated this in December last year Guardian: “The station is committed to operating at full capacity.”

Grossi had said before the meeting, according to the dpa announced that he wanted to address security concerns for a possible reactivation, such as the precarious situation on the front line and the inadequate power supply. He also previously warned of possible risks. Wladimir Putin said loudly during the conversation with Grossi Guardian No concrete plans are known, but stated that it is important to ensure the “safety of nuclear energy and compliance with safety standards worldwide.”

For Greenpeace nuclear expert Shaun Burnie, the mere educational efforts were not enough. “Rosatom and the Russian government must hear clearly from the IAEA that no steps should be taken to restart,” Burnie said in a Greenpeace statement ahead of the meeting between Putin and Grossi. “The IAEA must not play the role of a pretend regulator in monitoring a Russian nuclear time bomb, but must make it clear that safe operation is impossible,” said the nuclear expert The Guardian.

“That has to change”: According to Greenpeace, the IAEA is violating its own principles

Since the occupation of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Greenpeace has repeatedly warned about the condition of the power plant, but has also criticized the IAEA representative's handling of the situation. “The images show that the Russian occupiers are violating the principles of the IAEA,” the Burnie said in September last year.

Those from Grossi himself before U.N.The five principles presented by the Security Council include, among other things, a ban on attacks originating from or directed at a nuclear power plant and the ban on its use as a military base. The external power supply must not be endangered either.

All of these principles have been violated in the past. “But the IAEA Director General’s report from Zaporizhzhia is incomplete and misleading in this regard. It appears that the IAEA is currently unable to fully report on these security risks. “That has to change,” continued Burnie.

Greenpeace clearly opposes nuclear power reactivation in Ukraine

Burnie's opinion is clear: “All existing plans to operate one or more reactors in Zaporizhia must be abandoned,” said the Greenpeace spokesman. According to Greenpeace, the only way to sufficiently cool the reactors and avoid a nuclear meltdown isExplanation extensive construction work that could provide access to the remaining Dnipro river channels.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian occupation. © IMAGO/ITAR-TASS/Alexei Konovalov

“As the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam by Russian forces showed, anything is possible, including the deliberate destruction of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russia,” said nuclear and radiation expert Jan Vande Putte of Greenpreace Belgium. The Kakhovka Dam was destroyed in an explosion in June 2023 Ukraine war destroyed. Both sides blamed each other. (lismah)