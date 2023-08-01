Home page politics

Two states of the Ecowas economic community are opposed to the demands on the military in Niger. An intervention could trigger a war.

Ouagadougou/Bamako — The military is in power in Niger after the July 26 coup. The government was overthrown and parts of it are still being held. The West African community of states Ecowas is threatening the new military rulers in Niger with violence. But not all of its members agree. The military-led states of Burkina Faso and Mali are warning the rest of the states against intervening. It would be tantamount to a declaration of war.

Military coup in Niger: Burkina Faso and Mali warn against intervention – “declaration of war”

Should the Ecowas states decide to carry out military intervention against Niger, it would be tantamount to a “declaration of war” against Burkina Faso and Mali, according to a joint statement by the two transitional governments published on Monday (July 31). Military intervention could have catastrophic consequences that could destabilize the entire region.

The statement by the transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali also stated that military intervention by Ecowas would result in the two states leaving the community. In addition, “self-defense measures” would be initiated in support of the Nigerien armed forces and the Nigerien people. Both countries also refused to accept the “illegal, unlawful and inhumane” sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger. Political scientist and military expert Carlo Massala responded to the threat from the two states on Twitter. He commented, “War in Africa was not on my bingo card for 2023.”

Ecowas threatens Niger with violence — Burkina Faso and Mali respond

Ecowas gave the putschists in Niger an ultimatum on Sunday. If the detained President Mohamed Bazoum is not released and reinstated within a week, Ecowas will take action that could include the use of force, it said. Ecowas thus sided with the West and put the putschists under increasing pressure.

What is the Ecowas? Ecowas is the Economic Community of West African States and consists of 15 members located in the West African region. Ecowas was founded on May 28, 1975 with the signing of the Lagos Treaty. The states share geopolitical and cultural ties and pursue common economic interests. Ecowas’ headquarters are located in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. The community has the following members: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo (as of 2023).

The European Union declared its support for the sanctions that had been decided. The EU will implement the Ecowas decision “quickly and resolutely”, said Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell. He also condemned the arrest of other government ministers and called for their release. It was not until the end of 2022 that the EU decided on a military mission in Niger to combat terrorism in the region. So far, the Bundeswehr has only provided a few soldiers who are in Niamey for this EU mission.

Conflicts in the Sahel — Shots fired in Burkina Faso

The military had also seized power in Mali and Burkina Faso. Niger was the last of the three neighboring countries in the Sahel to be led by a democratically elected government. The Sahel zone stretches from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east. It has been suffering from a steadily deteriorating security situation for years. Many militias, some of whom have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) or the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, regularly carry out attacks.

According to a reporter from the AFP news agency, shots were heard at times in the center of the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, on Tuesday night. AFP learned from security circles that it was an “unfortunate incident” at an air force base. (vk/dpa/afp)