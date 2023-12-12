Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio They have one of the longest-lasting relationships in showbiz. Spain and it is one of the couples most envied for the love they have expressed during more than a decade of relationship.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez reveals himself and gives curious answers: 'I don't like watching football'; video

However, there are rumors in Spain that Ramos and his wife are not going through the best moment as a couple and there is speculation about a possible divorce.

The differences would have arisen since 2021, when the central defender left the Real Madrid and moved to Paris to wear the colors of PSG, a situation that complicated the work situation of his wife, who had to travel regularly to Spain to record different programs.

Also: Clara Chía defeats Shakira in Colombia, thanks to Gerard Piqué: curious ranking

After passing through France, The 37-year-old signed for Sevilla and moved to his hometown with his wife and four children. But everything seems to indicate that since they returned to Spain the relationship has deteriorated even more.

Pilar Rubio, wife of Sergio Ramos. See also MotoGP | Marquez warns Mir and Rins: with Honda you have to live with crashes

The Spanish media once again opened the divorce scenario, when the center-back was a guest at the Latin Grammy of Seville, where he went with his sister and without his wife Pilar Rubio. Although she had accreditation for the event, the 45-year-old woman did not arrive with her husband at the Exhibition and Conference Center (FIBES), she revealed. Ten minutes.

​

On the television show Vanitatis They pointed out that: “Pilar does not trust that things will be fixed. They do not look good. Pilar is an independent woman in every sense, she has given in and has tried to adapt to many of Sergio's hobbies, but in the end she cannot find her place.”

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio have been in a relationship for 10 years. Photo: Instagram: @sergioramos

Ramos's alleged infidelity exacerbates the couple's crisis

As revealed in Public mirrorthere are rumors that there is a third person in the relationship who would be dating the Sevilla center back.

Read here: Why didn't Carlos Antonio Vélez comment on the Colombia match? This happened to him

“There are those who give the name and surname to that third person in disagreement and that is why there is so much intention to protect Sergio, so that information is not advanced that would ruin everything and even more so at the current time,” explained the journalist. Pilar Vidal.

And I add: “For them, family comes first and they would do anything to keep it… But this time I think they are already prepared for what may come.”

Presenter Pilar Rubio and her father Manuel Rubio.

The journalist indicated that there is a certain 'nervousness' in the couple and their environment, so it is not ruled out that Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio take some time to reflect on their situation. Although in the aforementioned program they were emphatic in saying that there will be no conciliation.

“Maybe they announce a temporary cessation, he stays in Seville and she goes to Madrid, but I think not, I think they will announce a breakup,” he concluded.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO