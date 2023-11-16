The death of Anila Grishaj would have been caused by an error on the part of one of his colleagues, who would have reactivated the machinery

There is a person registered in the register of suspects for the death of Anila Girhaj, the young worker crushed by a machine from a frozen food company in Pieve di Soligo last Tuesday. This would be a colleague of the 26-year-old, who accidentally reactivated the aforementioned machine, which the victim had previously turned off in order to carry out checks on it.

There’s a lot pain, disbelief and anger for what happened last Tuesday inside the Bocon plant, a food products company in Parish Church of Soligoin the Treviso area.

Around 12.30pm, the mechanical arm of a newly purchased machine has crushed Anila Grishaj, a worker responsible for the company, causing a practically instantaneous death.

On site, in addition to the medical rescuers who unfortunately could not help but confirm the death, the Carabinieri and the technicians of Spisalwho seized the machinery in question and carried out all the reliefs of the case.

According to what emerged from an initial report by Spisal himself, Anila’s death would have been caused by a human error on the part of one of his colleagueswho is now under investigation for manslaughter.

The hypothesis about the death of Anila Grishaj

Anila had been working at Bocon for about 5 years and had also risen to tenure roles of responsibility.

According to what emerged, on Tuesday she approached that new machine precisely to carry out a procedure control maneuver and, before doing it, he had deactivated it.

One of his colleagues, noticing the off button, mistakenly decided to reactivate it not realizing the presence of his colleague, thus setting off the mechanical arm that crushed her.

Most likely in the next few days a project will be arranged and carried out autopsy examination on Anila’s body in the next few days, but the first inspections have already practically established that death occurred there crushing of the cervical vertebrae.

To get a clearer picture, the images of the video surveillance cameras of the plant, who filmed the incident.

Bocon, meanwhile, has published a touching condolence message for their worker, showing closeness to her family and making themselves available for any type of necessary support.

They will follow updates about this dramatic story.