The Ligurians will not participate in the tender for the management of their plant: the club questions the future, there are two alternatives

There is a stadium case in Chiavari, with Entella that could play far away next year, even in Cremona if possible (or elsewhere), in controversy with the Ligurian municipality. There is one certainty: Entella will not participate in the tender (expiring) for the management of its stadium, the City of Chiavari.

An uncertain future — While the team pursues Serie B and is engaged in the Serie C playoffs, therefore, the club wonders about the future: “Why won’t we participate in the tender prepared by the Municipality? Simply because, for us, it doesn’t work – said the president Antonio Gozzi during a press conference -. The duration of the assignment is too short, only three years. Nothing can be planned in such a short period of time, but neither can the interventions necessary to bring the plant into compliance with the regulations be justified. back: we are willing to commit ourselves on this front, but it is unthinkable to do so without the guarantee of being able to manage the City for a long time. I would like to remind you that we have already spent 4 million and 200 thousand euros to improve the stadium. In La Spezia, in against an investment of around 7 million euros, Spezia Calcio managed the facility for 35 years”. See also River vs Lanús: date, time, TV, streaming and formations for the 2022 Professional League

Two alternatives — At the moment, however, the municipal administration of Chiavari has chosen another path. And so? Entella puts two alternatives on the table: “The Municipality of Chiavari should take care of the adaptation works to the system both for Serie C, but also for Serie B. If this does not happen, we could do nothing but move elsewhere for the internal tenders. Where? For example in Cremona. Buying the City? If the administration had this intention, we are in favour”. Then the request to the Municipality: “Let’s sit around a table and discuss the whole situation again, finding a common sense and non-discriminatory solution”.

May 27, 2023 (change May 27, 2023 | 11:16 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#stadium #case #Chiavari #Entella #risks #playing #Cremona #year