The group, consisting of Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Mel B, reunite to record a documentary about their heyday. In it they will tell extensively about their wildest experiences. Exclusive footage will also be shown. All this with the help of director Jason Hehir, who also directed the Emmy-winning documentary about basketball legend Michael Jordan. The last dance directed.

The news comes unexpectedly as the group canceled their performances, tour and even their feature film in February this year. Covid-19 had ‘ruined their momentum’, British media reported. The singers had really enjoyed being on stage together again in 2019 — even though Posh was absent at the time. But the past few years full of lockdowns and corona restrictions discouraged the ladies from going back to it. This time all Spice Girls are on board. So also Victoria Beckham, who in 2018 only announced with a ‘success’ message that she would not participate in the reunion tour in 2019.