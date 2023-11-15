ASUS’ enthusiasm for anime betrayed by a typo on the motherboard dedicated to Hideaki Anno’s animated masterpiece, Evangelion.

It appears a small inconsistency has been found in the correct spelling of “Evangelion” on an ASUS component inspired by the popular Japanese anime. On the motherboard ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Editiondedicated to the anime character Asuka and the EVA-02, the company made the mistake of writing the title with an excess “n”. The branded model, launched in September in the United States at a price of $700, attracted the attention of users who noticed this small typo in the anime branding: “EVANGENLION” instead of “EVANGELION”.

One “n” too many Some images of the Asuka and EVA-02 themed ASUS board The discrepancy is evident in the writing “Evangenlion Production Model – 02” printed on the side panel of the motherboard’s inputs and outputs. The error is clearly visible in the unboxing video created by YouTuber CEHunter and it may not represent an isolated case, since the product images on the official ASUS page also show this inaccuracy. See also Sega promises no third-party blockchain projects for its biggest franchises The typo can be seen alongside the “Polymo lighting” cover panel for the I/O ports, which features a display with transitions between the iconic red mecha and its pilot, Asuka. The ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 motherboard does not have different technical specifications compared to the basic version, the Asus Maximum Z790 Hero, differing mainly in being a customized variant with graphic elements and two viewing options on the Polymo display dedicated to Asuka and her EVA. The line Evangelion Production Model – 02 from ASUS includes, in addition to the motherboard mentioned, the case, the ROG Strix RTX 4090 graphics card, the ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB heatsink, the internal stand for the graphics card, the ROG Strix Scope RX keyboard and the ROG Gladius III mouse. To find out more about the entire line-up, please refer to our coverage article written for this year’s Gamescom.