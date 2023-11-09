Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 14:52

The Director of Supervision at the Central Bank, Ailton de Aquino Santos, highlighted this Thursday, 9th, that financing for the real economy has been slowing down in 2023, in line with monetary policy and credit risk.

“There is a slowdown in bank credit for companies in all segments, but we see a robust return in the capital market, especially for large companies. After the Americanas case, we returned to the normal behavior of the capital market”, he stated at a press conference about the Financial Stability Report for the first half of 2023, released earlier by the BC.

Regarding credit for families, the director highlighted the slowdown in the expansion of credit card balances, which has been the subject of debate regarding the high interest rates charged in this modality.

“There is a slowdown, but we are still talking about a product with more than R$505 billion in stock in the backlog”, added Aquino.

Effects of the Americanas crisis

The Director of Supervision at the Central Bank said he believes that the effects of the Americanas crisis on the banking credit market “are already in the past”. “I believe that the Americanas case is already in the past. Everyone in the National Financial System learned from the Americanas case. We noticed that funding and credit for large companies have already returned to normal, he responded at the press conference.