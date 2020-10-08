Question: I am 23 years old. I pulled the foreskin (foreskin) of my penis three days ago while masturbating. However, the foreskin has just pulled back and I am unable to push it back now. Yesterday, I also saw some swelling near the glans of the penis. There have been some recent lifestyle changes. I have started exercising aggressively and I sweat a lot. A few days ago, I also used hair removal cream on my thighs. As far as my sex life is concerned, I am a virgin. I masturbate three or four times a week.

answer: This may be due to allergies or infections. Do not risk Please see a doctor for examination.

