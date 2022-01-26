The Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen, was here yesterday, and at a press conference it came out that one of his main concerns is to reduce the spread of the covid pandemic in Sinaloa, for which he has to overcome the obstacle of Mazatlan carnival that mayor Guillermo “Chemical” Benitez threatens to carry out.

Cuen acknowledges that it is strange that now they do not ask him about politics, at press conferences, only from the health sector, but he is focused on his own and urges to heed the recommendations of scientists, which is not a matter of occurrences, so no A popular consultation must be made to define whether the Mazatlán carnival is suspended or carried out.

It recommends that the organizers continue with the preparations but be aware that if the conditions are unfavorable, it will have to be suspended, to prevent infections from skyrocketing and to protect the health of Sinaloans.

In a few words, since the Mazatlan Cabildo with a PAS majority rebelled against “Chemist” Benítez, and did not want to approve the main officials of his cabinet, there is a lawsuit with Cuen, which is now revived with the carnival controversy.

The “Chemist” also brings marked differences with Governor Rubén Rocha, since the two confronted each other over Morena’s candidacy for governor, and now he tries to manage independently, rejecting the guidelines that come from the state government. There is a shot for a while.

Potpourri. The murder of Tijuana journalist Lourdes Maldonado is the last straw. Yesterday, fellow journalists from Los Mochis and from all over the country took to the streets to demonstrate simultaneously, to demand that the government provide security guarantees to the union, because it already seems like a country at war. Dozens of journalists’ organizations have called for demonstrations throughout the country.

EXODUS. Now yes, with the departure of the former secretary of organization José Alberto Salas, to go to the Green Party, an ally of Morena, the disbandment of PRI militants, who are left alone, and some of those who remain, such as the case of deputy Ricardo Madrid, they generate many doubts because they have very close ties with the morenista government of Rubén Rocha.

Seeing the tricolor party on canvas and defeated, many militants have decided to “burn the boats” and seek refuge in other parties, even former peasant leader Faustino Hernández is accused of flirting with morenismo, and Héctor Melesio Cuen’s PAS as well He has taken advantage of the opportunity to fish in a troubled river, taking a good slice of the militancy.

RECONSTRUCTION. The director of Comun, Felipe Juárez, is the official who showed off yesterday, by reopening to traffic sections of rehabilitated pavement in record time, in the Del Real and El Parque subdivisions, and reported that he has instructions from President Gerardo Vargas to rehabilitate with patching or changing pavement slabs and with good quality work.

“We are living extraordinary times due to the pandemic”, Héctor M. Cuen, Secretary of Health