Veneto grants a second chance to students who fail in the competitions to become health and social workers in nursing homes. The shortage of specific professional figures has led the regional council to take a drastic decision, to remedy the lack of 3,500 social and health workers in the Veneto region, as well as 2,000 nurses: a preferential lane will be created, giving an extra chance to those who qualify he failed to earn it in the field. Instead of having to repeat the entire cycle of lessons as happened up to now, the obss will be able to participate in a recovery session to retake the exam. In this way, personnel recruitment times will be shortened by at least a year. The proposal had been put forward by the regional councilors for health Manuela Lanzarin and for work Elena Donazzan, obtaining the favorable opinion of the human resources management of the regional health service “due to the very serious situation in which the staff of the social and health assistance structures of the regional territory find themselves », which currently have 32,510 beds.

The new approved resolution thus introduces three remedial shifts a year, managed by accredited training bodies. The application for participation will be accepted provided that a maximum of 24 months have passed since the rejection and the student will be able to take part in the repair test only once. The solution does not find the agreement of the Democratic Party. “This Giunta no longer knows which way to turn – accuses the councilor of the dem and vice president of the Venetian social and health Commission, Anna Maria Bigon – and, desperately, it sets out to fish out the rejected trainees, in order to recover staff among the social and health workers” . A decision, she increases, which leaves the Democrats “to say the least perplexed”, considering it “not responsible to include personnel who have not passed the exam and still lack preparation and competence. All this to avoid doing the only sensible thing: investing to make this type of job more attractive».

For her part, councilor Lanzarin defends the provision, underlining to ANSA that «it does not affect the quality of the personnel and their preparation but only gives a second chance to those who, for some reason, are not there on the day of the exam she did.” If anything, she points out, a serious reflection should be made at a national level “on why the profession of social and health workers has become unattractive and devoid of vocations” in a population that is increasingly elderly.