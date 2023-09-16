Expert Kadakov: there is a shortage of cars on the Russian market

There is a shortage of cars on the Russian market, while the presence of Chinese analogues does not solve the shortage problem, stated On the air of the radio station “Moscow Speaks” the editor-in-chief of the magazine “Behind the Wheel” Maxim Kadakov.

According to the expert, there are many Chinese cars on the market, but they cannot replace cars costing up to a million rubles. He also added that dealerships and carriers are taking advantage of the current situation and raising prices so much that “your eyes are popping out of your head.” For example, delivery of a car from China will cost approximately 300-400 thousand rubles.

At the same time, there are now almost no “decent” used cars left in the country, since they have already been sold out. In this regard, supply on the secondary market has fallen by 20 percent in recent months.

At the same time, prices for new Russian cars in Russia have risen to a record level—in August 2023, the average cost of a car exceeded one million rubles for the first time. Over the year, the price increase was 4.4 percent. Prices for foreign cars also broke a record – over the year they jumped by 18 percent, to 2.3 million rubles.