Today in the hospitals of the National Health Service “20 thousand doctors are missing, especially in some specialties such as emergency medicine, anesthesia and surgery. But what is worrying is that i young doctors give up specialization: 20% of places in schools remained empty and 10% drop out after 2 years. They prefer to do something else because there is no security. It is no longer an attractive profession and action is needed on the decriminalization of the medical act”. This is what Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of Anaao Assomed, the union of NHS managers, recalls to Adnkronos Salute the shortcomings that afflict healthcare today public.

And he is concise about differentiated autonomy. “There will be regions that will get worse and worse and others, a few, that will instead benefit from more funds. Thus – he warns – we will destroy public health”.