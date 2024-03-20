For Kate Middleton's return to commitments to the Crown, the Princess' former assistants would have a secret plan to implement. Maybe we'll see her again sooner than expected

After the mess with the photo retouched for Mother's Day and the stolen shots, the report and the video showing the royal couple shopping near the Adelaide Cottage do not calm the rumors and conspiracy theories about the fate of the future Queen. According to what we learn, however, Kate Middleton for his official return he would have a secret plan, concerted together with his assistants.

Royal gossip has never been as intense as in recent times. All over the world there is nothing but talk about the delicate situation of the Royal Familywhich has never been so much in crisis as today.

With King Charles III, a few months after her appointment as sovereign, out of action due to a tumor that doctors are trying to treat in the best possible way, Kate Middleton's exit from the scene did not help. Just as all the communication missteps didn't help.

There English Royal House has always been very reserved, especially about the health conditions of the most important exponents. But perhaps in this case a little more transparency would have served to silence all the rumors and conspiracies that are now raging throughout the world.

Certainly the latest video of Kate and William intent on doing the shopping has helped in some way, even if there are those who still maintain that that woman dressed in black in sports clothes is not Catherine at all. Meanwhile, other rumors hypothesize a possible return to the scene ahead of time. Also to definitively put an end to all these rumors, which would be very annoying to the Princess, who needed peace of mind during her convalescence after the delicate abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton ready for return, with a secret plan and an “early date”

According to the English tabloids, in fact, the Princess of Wales he would have a secret strategy for returning to work. A concerted plan together with former assistants who work for her every day.

The goal would be to emphasize her strength as a woman and mother, but above all as a member of English Royal House. He will definitely return in spring, perhaps for Easter.