The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Wuppertal (Western Germany) In the last few hours, the court filed charges against the three people under investigation for the case of blackmailing the family of the former Formula 1 driver, Michael Schumacher.

The three defendants include a nightclub security guard, his son and a former security employee of the family of the seven-time world champion in motor racing.

According to the investigation, the former worker of the family of Schumacher He made private recordings available to the doorman to blackmail them.

Millionaires in extortion attempt

The alleged perpetrators made several calls to extort 15 million euros from the Schumacher family or else they would publish files and private material, obtained and supplied by the former employee himself, on the dark web.

At the time of the first arrest in June, up to 1,500 documents, including photographs, videos and medical reports belonging to the German were seized on hard drives, USB sticks and mobile phones.

The bouncer implicated his son at the time of the arrest (he was the first person arrested), who was released on bail and with reporting requirements, while it was the father who revealed to investigators the identity of the person who had given them the documents. Schumacher.

Two weeks later, he would be arrested in his apartment Wülfrath (North Rhine-Westphalia) and more electronic devices containing sensitive material were confiscated from the seven-time world champion. Formula 1.

According to Brand of Spain“The perpetrators of this crime face a sentence of up to five years in prison. We will see if they are found guilty and what punishment they receive if their responsibility for these abominable acts is proven.”

