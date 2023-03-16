After the success of the adaptation of this video game to the small screen, details and secrets begin to emerge to satisfy the curious and all the public that was left wanting more. The show has at least two more seasons secured and HBO is in charge of always offering something extra with its behind-the-scenes specials.

The end of the first season of The Last of Us It was wild and heartbreaking, showing Joel making tough decisions in the name of protecting his precious Ellie. He left us in limbo just like the game; however, the alternate ending of The Last of Us It is quite different from what we saw on screen.

Series co-creator Craig Mazin revealed that there was a longer, sadder final scene between Joel and Ellie. In the alternate ending of The Last of Us, the duo are walking back to Jackson, but there is a clear and quiet division between them. Joel promises Ellie that they’ll find something else to fight for, and she simply says, “Okay,” before walking into her own bubble. This ending would be more of a growing distance between them because of Joel’s decisions rather than the cliffhanger we got. Mazin talks more about the decision to follow the game more closely, saying:

“The change was really something that Ali Abbasi, our director, had been thinking about. He had this idea of ​​just showing this slightly longer, sadder version where Ellie says ‘okay,’ and then she turns and walks away. And Joel looks at her as they walk off, not really together but apart, toward Jackson. He lingers and then vanishes. There was something beautiful about it.”

Mazin admits that they thought about whether the alternate ending would upset people who played the game and how other fans of the game would feel. The Last of Us in general. In the end, they decided that the final shot they used raises some great questions and speculation about what Ellie will do next. And of course the actual ending of The Last of Us it comes with the advantage of staying true to the end of the game.

Via: nerdist

Editor’s note: I hope they continue to expand on details like Bill’s story was in this first season. My only complaint was the DLC episode, I don’t care what anyone says, that was an ad Mortal Kombat band, Warner Bros. is an imp (and owner of both HBO like M.K.)