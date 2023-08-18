FromMichelle Brey close

How fast can I drive in Croatia? What is light duty? Even entering another country is subject to rules. What applies to vacationers?

Munich – Croatia is a popular holiday destination for Germans, although prices have exploded recently. Crystal-clear sea water, stony beaches and regional delicacies attract holidaymakers year after year. However, anyone traveling to Croatia should pay attention to a few things. Goods for personal use are duty-free upon entry. Croatia has been part of the Schengen area since 2023. Nevertheless, there are a few things to consider in this regard. And caution is also required in traffic.

Country: Croatia Capital city: Zagreb land area: 56,594 km² Population: 3,871,833 (2021)

Entry into Croatia from Germany: Import of tobacco and alcohol

Guideline amounts per person are tax-free, for example:

40 cigarettes / 200 via air transport

20 cigarillos / 100 via air transport

16 liters of beer

4 liters of wine

2 liters of spirits <22% by volume

2 liters of spirits <22% by volume

1 liter of spirits >22% by volume

Holiday in Croatia: What applies to taking goods with you

“Non-commercial goods” can be brought into Croatia duty-free. “This means objects and goods that are carried as small gifts, or goods that do not fall into the category of import or export for commercial purposes in terms of value and quantity,” says the Croatian National Tourist Board. Here, too, there are some guidelines/limits to be observed:

age/mode of import limit Travelers under the age of 15 regardless of the mode of importation 150 euros Travelers by air or sea 430 euros Travel with other modes of transport 300 Euro

The following also applies with regard to carrying cash: If you take 10,000 euros or more with you, you must declare this amount at customs.

Holidays in Croatia: How is it regulated to take medication with you?

Many people depend on medication every day. If you go on holiday, you should find out in advance how it is regulated to take it with you abroad.

Bringing medication for personal use: This is allowed in quantities sufficient for a maximum of one month. The relevant medical documents must be carried, the Ministry of Finance and the Croatian Customs Administration inform.

Bringing medication with narcotics for personal use: This is allowed in amounts sufficient for a maximum of five days of treatment. The corresponding medical documents are also required for this.

Exceeding the respective amount can be noisy kosmo.at Fines of up to 12,500 euros are threatened.

Caution in traffic: You should know these rules when on holiday in Croatia

If you are traveling by car in Croatia, you should know the traffic rules well – otherwise it can be expensive. You can find an overview of important rules here:

alcohol limit 0.5 light duty Dipped headlights must be used on all roads. In the period from the last Sunday in October to the last Sunday in March. Speed ​​limits: Urban: 50km/h; Out of town: 90km/h; Expressways: 110km/h; Motorway: 130km/h right of way: Rail vehicles always have priority overtaking: School and children’s buses must not be overtaken when they stop to board or alight.

Source: ADAC

High penalties threaten in traffic: wrong parking, red traffic light and alcohol limit

Disregarding a few simple traffic rules can be expensive. Running through a red traffic light is noisy bussgeldkatalog.org punished with a fine of 265 euros or more. Violating the blood alcohol limit can result in a fine of 395 euros or more. Wrong parking can cost 40 euros or more.

However, a new law applies in Croatia regarding Sundays and public holidays. Holidaymakers therefore caused chaos.