Crowds of people streaming down the Esplanade in Munich-Fröttmaning in the direction of the Allianz Arena are nothing special. FC Bayern has long since abolished a waiting list for season tickets due to high demand, and day tickets are raffled so that everyone has a chance of tickets for a home game of the record champions. But on November 13, 2022, there were different fans than usual moving around the stadium: American football fans were guests in Munich and wanted to see the first regular season game of the US professional league NFL in Germany. That game was the NFL’s next step in its current conquest of this country, even as fan interest in football wanes in some areas.