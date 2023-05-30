The worst that was expected in the PRI Sinaloa it’s happening. The complicated process to relieve the state leadership of the tricolor is fracturing its bases due to the disagreements that arose as a result of the call. After months of meetings and planning, the National CEN endorsed the publication of a socialized call among the 14 applicants. But as soon as this was published, conflicts arose. From Los Mochis, Marco Antonio Osuna, one of the candidates for the leadership, described the call as rigged, authoritarian and cowardly. He argues that an electoral council was made by way of. Jesús Enrique Sánchez Hernández separated from the process when he saw a series of alleged irregularities.

This controversy within the PRI paid yesterday by the local deputy Gloria Himelda Félix, who put her militancy on hold, in protest of the sloppiness in the election process. Before the representatives of the media, the legislator considered that the call for an internal election has been an outrage and an outrage for the 14 candidates for the election. The former state president of the PRI, Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica, did not hesitate to warn that there are “loaded dice” for one of the applicants. Thus, the bases of the tricolor seem to be beginning to crack.

No doubt There cannot be a more unpredictable politician in Sinaloa than the state governor. The Sinaloa president can spend a placid afternoon in the company of officials or politicians and the next day announce a complaint against them. as an example is there his recent meeting with the rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña Molina. Just over the weekend, he met with him in a restaurant to talk about the conflict unleashed between Casa Rosalina, the state government, and the Sinaloan Congress over the reform of the Higher Education Law and the Organic Law. Some predicted that the political war between the three parties could diminish in tenor, but the opposite turned out. Yesterday, during the weekly conference, Rocha Moya opened fire again against the UAS and denounced the purchase of chickens and meat for 30 million pesos. This is in addition to the 18 million pesos that the rectory of the highest house of studies in Sinaloa would have spent on the purchase of tortillas and nixtamal.

The intention of the state governor towards the UAS is clear: based on complaints about alleged excesses and strange management in the administration of resources, argues the reasons why the institution should be open to administrative reviewas required by the Superior State Audit.

campaign or not the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, has made of the paving of streets and the dialogue with the settlers his political flag. There is not a day that the municipe does not visit one of the peripheral settlements, nor that he does not communicate the progress in paving and potholes. He knows that the two issues are the main priorities of the inhabitants of Culiacán.