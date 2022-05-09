The WMO is the umbrella organization of the United Nations, specializing in weather, climate and water. The fact that 1.5 degrees has been set as a limit is ‘not an arbitrary statistic’, Secretary-General Petteri Taalas emphasizes. Rather, it is an indicator of the point at which climate impacts will become increasingly harmful to humans and indeed the entire planet.

If the average temperature rises by more than 1.5 degrees in a year, it does not immediately mean that the threshold of the Paris Climate Agreement has been crossed forever, explains Leon Hermanson. “But it does show that we are getting closer and closer to a situation where 1.5 degrees could be exceeded for a longer period of time.” He led the research and is affiliated with the United Kingdom Weather Institute. According to the WMO, the chance that the five-year average will also exceed the 1.5 degrees limit is now only 10 percent.