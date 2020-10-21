People are seen escaping from public transport in the Coronary period. At the same time, many people like to go on long tours with their own car. People travel thousands of kilometers by car. Early morning drive is the most fun, but the problem comes when one has to leave for long drive at night, although many people like to drive at night, but it also becomes necessary to take care of some important things here. is. If you too are leaving on a long journey from your car, then here we are giving you some important information.

Do car check

Check your car properly before going for a trip at night, such as checking headlamps, fog lamps, the amount of coolant and the amount of engine oil, you can keep extra engine oil and coolant with you.

Correct air pressure in tires

While leaving the drive, keep the air pressure right in all the tires of the vehicle, this will make the vehicle run properly and there will be no problem in the way, if a tire valve is damaged or leaking, get it fixed. So that the tire does not get air on the way.

In speed limit

While driving at night, keep in mind the over speed, try to reduce the speed of your car, this will keep your control on the car. Often there are some places where it is very dark and the bad paths are not known, due to which accidents happen.

Keep cabin light off

Always keep the cabin light off while driving at night. It will not be difficult to understand the light outside, at the same time, no one sitting outside the car will not be able to know the situation inside, it is better in terms of safety.

Do not stop the car in such places

Avoid driving at a secluded place while driving on the highway at night, and if necessary, you can stop the vehicle at any petrol pump or dhaba / restaurant. While stopping the car, use the parking indicator.

Keep powerbanks together

Nowadays, mobile cars come with the facility of mobile charging, but take a power bank with you during the night journey, as the phone battery may run out and may face problems if needed.

