Zelensky: The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue their offensive this year and next year

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) will make new offensive attempts this year and next, the military has a plan and specific directions in which they are going to advance.

We have a plan. We have very specific cities, very specific directions that we are moving towards. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader acknowledged the slow progress of the counteroffensive. He said that this is due to the fault of the West, which transferred an insufficient amount of weapons to Kyiv.

The US admitted that the military could overthrow Zelensky and end the conflict

Former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter on air YouTube– the Judging Freedom channel admitted that the Ukrainian military could overthrow Zelensky in order to end the conflict.

If Zelensky insists on continuing suicidal military operations, I think that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may rise up and remove him from power, because the military is ready to end this conflict Scott Ritter former US military intelligence officer

According to the ex-intelligence officer, the Ukrainian army will no longer be able to seize the initiative and is suffering a strategic defeat; it can only hold the line.

Earlier, ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon Douglas McGregor, a retired US Army colonel, said that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reach half a million people, and we are talking about “an army that is falling apart.” In this regard, he warned that the Ukrainian military could rebel against its government.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny signals Zelensky about the need to curtail the counteroffensive

Ritter noted that the article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny about the deadlock situation at the front could be a signal to Zelensky about the need to stop senseless attempts at an offensive.

The ex-intelligence officer pointed out that the commander-in-chief contradicts the statements of the President of Ukraine, and this is a significant event, since it indicates that a critical point has been reached.

I think the signal that Zaluzhny is sending to Zelensky is that Ukraine needs to stop throwing manpower into useless attacks on the Russian defense line. This was his way of putting pressure on Zelensky to stop the counter-offensive Scott Ritter former US military intelligence officer

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, in an article published in The Economist, spoke about the stalemate in the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, a level of technology has been reached that puts the Ukrainian military at a dead end, and only a sharp technological leap can change the situation.

Zelensky did not agree with this opinion. The New York Times later wrote that the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny signaled a split between military and civil society in Ukraine.

Before this, the British newspaper The Times reported their differences.

The publication stated that Zaluzhny and Zelensky disagreed regarding the completion of the counteroffensive.

Zelensky was accused of being out of touch with reality due to his determination to continue the offensive

Journalists from the British portal UnHerd accused Zelensky is out of touch with reality. They noted that the Ukrainian leader refuses to face the truth and admit the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.

See also It's hard for Veronica Lario to make money without Silvio Berlusconi The image of Zelensky is portrayed as truly desperate: an out-of-touch and obsessed leader rushing back and forth in his bunker, demanding an unconditional military victory, although everyone well understands that this is impossible British portal UnHerd

The authors of the material noted that US support for Kyiv is weakening, and Europe is not able to fill the gap that will arise when it ends. In this case, the Ukrainian authorities will have no choice but to begin negotiations on a truce or a full-fledged peace agreement, which will certainly include a territorial compromise with Russia.

Earlier, Time magazine columnist Simon Shuster said that Zelensky was angry due to the decline in Western interest in Ukraine after his visit to the United States. According to one of the Ukrainian leader’s aides, the president is deluding himself that Kyiv is winning on the battlefield. Such confidence against the backdrop of failures at the front worries his immediate circle, but no one dares to say so.

The split in Ukrainian society is growing amid failures at the front and struggles in the upper echelons of power

In Ukrainian society, against the background of failures at the front and struggle in the upper echelons of power, a split is growing. About it stated The Washington Post newspaper.

The first obvious cracks are beginning to appear in Ukraine’s previously unbreakable national unity. The lack of good news is damaging civilian morale, as are growing fears that Russia will soon resume attacks on energy infrastructure The Washington Post

The authors of the article noted that the source of negativity is not only the unsuccessful counter-offensive and the weakening Western interest in Ukraine due to the conflict in the Middle East, but also the relationship between Zelensky and his commanders.

Thus, the publication drew attention to the recent resignation of the former commander of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) Viktor Khorenko.

The material indicates that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, who is extremely popular among Ukrainians, may pose a danger to Zelensky if he decides to start his own political career.

Signs of conflict between the president and the commander-in-chief include the dismissal of Khorenko, Zaluzhny’s recent article about the deadlock at the front, and the Ukrainian leader’s attempt to brush off these warnings, citing military fatigue.

Political disagreements have further darkened the mood of Ukrainian citizens, already sad due to military failures. The Washington Post

Earlier, retired Major General of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergei Krivonos accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of disrespect for the special operations forces and the commander in chief personally. This is what he called the decision to dismiss General Khorenko. The officer noted that the SSO commander was subordinate to Zaluzhny, and Zelensky should have at least informed the commander-in-chief of such a step, but he did not.

The President of Ukraine signed a decision according to which Sergei Lupanchuk was appointed commander of the Special Forces. Prior to this, the position was held by Viktor Khorenko from July 2022.

The ex-commander, in turn, claims that he does not know the reasons for the dismissal. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, could not explain them either.