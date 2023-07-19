In ‘At the bottom there is room‘, Francesca Maldini discovered the infidelity of Diego Montalbán with Claudia Plains and exploded with rage against the chef. However, the plan of the ‘shark gaze‘ It wasn’t that only her mortal enemy found out the whole truth that Diego’s facade hid.

In The New HillsOne by one, each member of Francesca and Diego’s family received a couple of videos from an anonymous number on their cell phones. When they opened them to see what it was about, they were shocked to find that Claudia Llanos and the chef at Francesca’s were lovers.

What did the Montalbán do when they discovered the truth?

The Montalbán found out about Diego’s infidelity. Photo: America TV

After finding out about Diego’s infidelity, Macarena, Alessia and Cristóbal ran to the Maldini house to find out what was happening and show their support for Francesca. However, when they arrived, they were surprised to find that the Montalbán patriarch was already talking to his still-wife. Suddenly, a shot was heard and everyone feared the worst: did ‘Fran’ murder Diego? Fortunately, this was not the case and they were in time to avoid a misfortune.

Will Francesca kick Diego’s family out of her house?

Francesca Maldini devastated by the infidelity of Diego Montalbán. Photo: America TV

The Montalbáns, with the exception of Diego, stayed at the Maldini house after the chef was thrown out as a despicable being and earned everyone’s hatred. However, ‘Maca’, ‘Cris’ and Alessia considered that Francesca would not want to see them in her home anymore after all that made her suffer when she found out about her husband’s infidelity with her worst enemy. As they were about to leave, the Maldini matriarch stopped them.

