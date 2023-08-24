In the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’ more than one will be carried away by the chime and others will be surprised. In the preview of chapter 289 of the most successful series on América TV, we can see that Joel tells ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ that Patty has a daughter. Upon hearing the news, they were stunned. The popular ‘Fish Face’ looks for her crush to face her; however, she intended to deny him her daughter. On the other hand, after Cristóbal will tell Peter that Dr. Cortez supposedly wants to harass July and Macarena, he goes to face him and slaps him. Will Patty tell Joel the truth and will Dr. Cortez set the record straight in Las Nuevas Lomas?

If you want to know what will happen in this new chapter of the most successful series of the last 10 years, be sure to read this note in which we will show you all the details so that you can see the premiere of season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ by America TV.

When does chapter 290 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ premiere?

The new chapter of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, August 23, 2023 on the screens of América TV. According to the preview, Patty intended to deny her daughter to Joel, but little Clarita just appeared while the two were talking. Also, Dr. Cortez will have to clear things up in Las Nuevas Lomas or else he will be in trouble.

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×290 you can see it through the open signal of channel 4 or better known as América TV. The most successful Peruvian series in the last 10 years has been broadcast LIVE, after the competition reality show ‘EEG’ and before ‘Luz de Luna’.

Sasha from ‘América kids’ entered ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ as Dr. Cortez. Photo: America TV Capture

What TIME to see chapter 290 of ‘In the background there is room 2023’?

As it has been handling its schedule since its premiere in February 2023,‘AFHS’It can be seen from Monday to Friday from 8:40 p.m. On the other hand, we share the opening hours of the new chapter in other countries.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

How to watch the series ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’ for FREE?

In the event that you do not have access to the open signal of América TV and you do not want to miss the premiere of chapter 290, here is the solution. All you have to do is access your América TV GO platform for FREE ONLINE, there you will be able to see the episodes that you missed and the premiere that the series has from Monday to Friday.

Who are the main characters and actors in ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’?

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

