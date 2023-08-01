‘There is room at the bottom’, season 10, has not given July luck in love, who is very much in love with Cristóbal Montalbán; however, he has shown on more than one occasion that he is not romantically interested in her. This could change, since, in the last chapter of ‘AFHS’, the young man has confessed that ‘Charo’s’ niece seems pretty to him, which would be an indication that her feelings for her arouse. However, as always, the Gonzales found out about Cristóbal’s compliments to July, but instead of encouraging her, they disappointed her by saying: “It’s as if I called you good people” (Joel) and “You seem ugly” (‘Tito’ ).

To find out if July will be lucky with ‘Cris’, follow our complete guide with all the information you need to know so you don’t miss any episode of the popular series America TV.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: ‘Jimmy’ told Alessia the truth, will they end their relationship?

Watch the preview of ‘In the background there is room’ 10×274

When does chapter 274 of ‘In the background there is room 10’ come out?

Chapter 274‘At the back there is room 10’opens TODAY,Tuesday August 1, 2023. In the preview, it can be seen that Macarena would be starting to feel jealous of how Joel is trying hard to conquer ‘Patty’, so much so that he is even doing exercises to get in shape.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you are a fan of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ and you don’t want to miss any episode of the series, you just have to enter the América TVGO website (https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/). On this platform you can enjoy the programming of América Televisión LIVE online for free.

YOU CAN SEE: Is ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ cancelled? This Is Why Chapter 273 Was NOT Aired

What time does ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ start?

the peruvian series ‘At the bottom there is room’ is broadcast during the hours of 8.40 p.m. (Peruvian time) through America TV (Channel 4 in open signal). The program begins just after the broadcast of ‘Esto es guerra’ and before ‘Luz de Luna 3’. In previous seasons, ‘AFHS’ aired at 8:00 p.m. On the other hand, if you are outside of Peru, these are the times the series is broadcast in other countries:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day)

On which channel is ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ season 10 broadcast?

The Peruvian channel América Televisión is in charge of transmitting, officially, ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. To do this, you can watch the program by tuning to the channel from your cable operator on your Smart TV, through the web or by downloading the América TVGO application on your cell phone.

Macarena finds out that Joel is exercising for ‘Patty’. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

#place #bottom #chapter #LIVE #TODAY #América #schedule #channel #watch #FREE

