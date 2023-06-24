Love and jealousy will come to Nuevas Lomas. In the next chapter of “At the bottom there is room”, joel will help Macarenawho has been suffering attacks on social networks after it was known that she was the cause of the separation of Group 7. In addition, gaspar will face Titus after learning that Richard Jr. told him to be his dad and believes that he still has feelings for Theresa. All this and much more you can see in the new episode of the series America TV.

Next, we share all the details you should know about chapter 248 of “There is room at the bottom”, season 10.

Watch here the advance of chapter 248 of “AFHS”

When does “AFHS” chapter 248 premiere?

Episode 248 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere this Friday, June 23, 2023 through the screens of América Televisión.

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio” season 10?

Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on América TV, immediately after “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. Here we leave you the schedules so that you do not miss the last episode in case you are not from Peru.

8:40 p.m. in Ecuador

8:40 p.m. in Colombia

8:40 p.m. in the United States

8:40 p.m. in Mexico

9:40 p.m. in Chile

9:40 p.m. in Venezuela

9:40 p.m. in the United States

10:40 p.m. in Argentina

3:40 am in Spain the next day

Where to watch ONLINE “In the background there is a site 2023” for free?

If you want to watch the latest chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE and FREE, you just have to enter the América TVGO website (https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/) and you will be able to enjoy all the episodes of the series. In addition, you can download it to any device and view all its content from the palm of your hand and with total comfort.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/channel 4

Vision Peru / channel 4

Best Cable/channel 4

Star Globalcom/channel 13.

