“In the background there is room” returned with a ninth season, after six years off the air. On this occasion, the production did not have the participation of Efrain Aguilarfor which several fans doubted that the emblematic Peruvian series would have the same success as before.

Its plot showed us how the Gonzales and Maldini families left behind their differences in Las Nuevas Lomas. However, that peace came to an end sooner rather than later. In this panorama we met new characters and adventures that stole our laughter.

There is no doubt that the program has established itself in Peruvian culture by basing all its ideas on day-to-day life in our country. Not for nothing has it become one of the most lucrative series on our television and the high ratings are proof of this.

“It’s crazy, we have a national ‘Chavo del 8′”, declared the screenwriter Gigio Aranda about the premiere of the new chapters, with which he compared their success with that of the Chespirito series. However, foreign web spaces for specialized criticism do not agree.

In Internet movie database (IMDb)“Al fondo hay sitio” has a rating of 5.5 out of 10. That is, a B certificate. To reach this figure, the votes of 310 users who left their opinion from 2010 to 2022 were averaged.

Regarding the Spanish portal filmaffinity, the Peruvian series records even lower numbers. It only reached 3 out of 10, and 75 votes were taken as a base. “Jokes and entertainment only for Peruvians”, says the review of a user who gave it 2 out of 10.

Many fans believe that the declining plot quality of “Al fondo hay sitio” is due to the absence of Efraín Aguilar. “I am an enemy of repetitions, reruns… and, although it is true they proposed to do it, I refused,” said the main producer.