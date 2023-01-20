“At the bottom there is room” It did not reach Peruvian television on January 19. Chapter 9 of season 10 did not follow its usual schedule, so it did not air on América TV as planned. In this way, the fans of the series could not see what would happen to Teresita and the Arab sheikh, nor the consequences of the unexpected break between Jimmy and Alessia. Why was the episode not shown and when will it be aired?

What happened to “Al fondo hay sitio” 10×09?

The episode was not broadcast due to the National Strike that took place on January 19, the same day as the premiere of chapter 9 of the tenth season of “Al fondo hay sitio”.

There was a fire in Plaza San Martín. Photo: Diego Alva/The Republic

The protests, confrontations, blockades, and the burning of a building near Plaza San Martín were reason enough for América TV to interrupt its regular programming to cover the events live.

In this way, the 8:40 pm time slot in which the new episodes of “AFHS” are broadcast from Monday to Friday was occupied to transmit the situation.

In chapter 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Teresa could be in danger after a possible scam by Diego Montalbán and the Arab sheikh she met. Photo: Composition/America TV

The same happened with the transmission of “This is war”, which could not be seen either due to all the events that occurred throughout the day.

When will “Al fondo hay sitio” be broadcast again?

for now, there has not been an official announcement by América TV nor by the social networks of “Al fondo hay sitio” regarding episode 9.

Fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” support Alessia after her breakup with Jimmy. Photo: Composition/America TV

The broadcast would return to its normality if the channel does not decide to give priority again to the events that continue to take place in the capital.