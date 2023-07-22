Today in ‘At the bottom there is room’, the tension will increase more. After expelling Diego from the restaurant, “Noni” put the duo Alessia – Laia in charge to enhance Francesca’s after the controversy that occurred. She doubles that she doesn’t smell good to Cristóbal, who is worried about what might happen if the two of them are left alone. In the preview of chapter 268 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, it is seen that he leaves Hiro and Yuly in charge to watch them while they talk and when they are silent. Something that Charo’s niece did and just entered the scene when she saw Laia with a knife in her hand while she was talking to Alessia, could it be a misunderstanding?

On the other hand, Patty, a character played by Melissa Paredes, arrives at Joel’s workshop to take revenge after the show that the popular ‘Fish Face’ put on in the chifa on his date with Franklin. While all this is happening near Las Nuevas Lomas, from jail, Claudia LLanos will make a harsh revelation before the judge, will it be the biggest secret that Francesca Maldini has kept?

YOU CAN SEE: ‘AFHS’: Francesca explodes against the Gonzales and blames them for falling for the tricks of Diego Montalbán

Watch HERE the preview of ‘AFHS’ 268×10

What time to see chapter 268 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ 10?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the screens of América TV. You can enjoy chapter 268 from 8:40 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. In case you are not in Peru, we leave you the schedules in the different countries where the Peruvian series is seen.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Patty die on ‘AFHS’? Melissa’s character collided with a bus belonging to ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’: “she got stuck in the back”

Laia and Alessia will be the duo in charge of directing Francesca’s. Photo: America TV

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

Where to watch the series for FREE?

To see all the chapters of ‘At the bottom there is room totally FREE, in case you do not have a cable signal, all you have to do is enter the official website of America TV GO, the digital platform will give you the option to watch the Peruvian series live. In addition, you will be able to find the previous chapters.

#place #bottom #chapter #América #time #series #FREE