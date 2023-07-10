In “Al fondo hay sitio”, fear and terror will arise again after Peter recovered his speech and memory, so he was able to reveal that he was kidnapped by Claudia Llanos. This surprised and greatly frightened Francesca Maldini, who believed that her enemy had died; For this reason, she called her husband to let him know that he and her children are in danger.

We still don’t know what measures they will take to prevent the ‘Shark Gaze’ from attacking them once again. For this reason, here we show you the complete guide so that you do not miss the next episode of “AFHS”.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×259

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×259?

Chapter 259 of “At the bottom there is room” will premiere this Monday, July 10. According to the preview, everyone in Las Nuevas Lomas will know that Claudia Llanos is alive and is to blame for Peter being sick.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” on the América TV channel, immediately after the program “This is war”. To access the fiction, you just have to tune in to the channel’s open signal.

What time to see the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Season 10 of “AFHS“It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, at prime time at 8:40 p.m., through América TV. In case you watch the series from a country other than Peru, we leave you the following times:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

You have the option to see “In the background there is a site” totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

