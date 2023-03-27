kimberley and Jimmy They are at the focus of the drama in “Al fondo hay sitio”. series of America TV showed her unexpected wedding, after the young woman confessed to expecting a baby from Charito’s son. This subplot alone has thousands on the verge of collapse, since the result of the DNA test would be very decisive, not only for the Gonzales family, but also for the continuity of the program. Because? Viewers even threaten to stop watching the soap opera if the result ends up being positive.

If you do not want to miss what will happen in chapter 185 of “AFHS” 2023, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide to see it.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×185

When to SEE chapter 185 of “AFHS” 2023?

Chapter 185 of “There is room at the bottom” 2023 It will premiere this Monday, March 27. According to the advance published by America TV, The plot of this episode will revolve around the DNA test that Charito requested to certify if Kimberly is expecting Jimmy’s child. Of course, the lady is sure that it will not test positive and the fans know that Dalila’s daughter is not even pregnant, but do they have an ace up their sleeve?

For now, some fans believe that Dalila could have played a trick to achieve her goal, as she even asked for the envelope to be delivered in person. Also, in the preview of her we see her casting a mysterious look at the doctor. Therefore, it is very likely that she insists on continuing her lie no matter what the cost.

Fans want to know what will happen to Kimberly and her mother after the results. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

“Al fondo hay sitio” 10 can be seen LIVE on América TV. You only have to connect with the channel from 8.40 pm, just after “EEG”.

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen FREE ONLINE on the official website of América TVGO, the streaming service of the aforementioned TV network