“At the bottom there is room“, chapter 174 LIVE and ONLINE will arrive on América TV this Friday, March 10. After the hot scene between Alessia and Jimmy and the unexpected change of identity of Claudia Llanos, this new episode promises more emotion. The story will focus in Don Gilberto and his future with Eva, and in the new “Rap del gringo atrasador”, sung by Diego Montalbán and Joel Gonzales.

Next, we tell you when, at what time and where said episode that promises to be full of drama will be released.

Preview of “AFHS” 10×174

What time does “AFHS” episode 174 come out?

“At the bottom there is room” broadcasts its chapters in Peru starting at 8.40 pm, immediately after the end of “This is war”. However, in other countries the premiere is given at the following times:

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

The tenth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast on the América TV channel. Next, we share how to see the series according to your contracted operator.

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD), Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

How to see “In the background there is room” ONLINE?

“In the background there is room” ONLINE can be seen through America TVGOthe official streaming platform of the television channel, which you can access from mobile devices by downloading the app or from your desktop.

You can also follow the count of the chapters through its official YouTube channel, where the best moments of the series are uploaded.

