After several attempts at doing business and permits, bandai namco already brought the official Gashapón machines to Mexico, which are currently available at Expo Tus Juguetes from January 16 to 6 at the World Trade Center.

Source: Bandai Namco

Fans of the famous capsules will be able to find miniature figures from series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Sanrio characters, Tamagotchi and much more.

Now, Gashapon are collectible toys that are enclosed in a capsule that are found and obtained from vending machines that work through tokens.

By turning the knob they release a transparent capsule with a surprise object inside. Depending on luck you can win different unique collectible toys.

These machines are currently available at the Expo tus Juguetes at the World Trade Center from December 16 to January 6. Attendees will be able to exchange their money for tokens to purchase these figures.

Eventually, vending machines can be found in places like Portal San Angel, Pabellón Cuauhtémoc and more places to be confirmed.

How much does a Gashapon cost in Mexico?

According to Manuel Hernández, New Business Development Director of Bandai Mexico, Gashapon toys are priced between 100 and 160 pesos. To this he adds that month after month they will bring new products, so, with that, the collecting will begin, which is what drives this business.

So, what you see in a vending machine in one month, surely you will not see it the next, and if you started to collect all the figures, you will surely face the hard chance that revolves around these figures.

We'll see how this new Bandai Namco proposal goes in Mexico. We will be aware of everything that happens with these articles.