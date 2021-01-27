He Rayo-Barcelona Cup began with a controversial penalty not designated 8 minutes into the game after Catena made an entrance on Trincão inside the area. Cuadra Fernández, referee of the match, did not say anything after consulting with González Fuertes the VAR. For Iturralde González, analyst for AS and Cadena SER: “There is a Catena penalty on Trincão. It is a maximum penalty of VAR when dragging the defender to the azulgrana with the leg that he has collected. It’s a difficult play to see on the field for the referee. “

The play began with a steal of the ball from Busquets, the midfielder gave the ball to Messi and the Argentine passed it to Riqui Puig, he returned it to the ’10’ so that he could put a pass into the area to Trincão. The Portuguese fell in the area before the entrance of Catena. The Barça players again claimed a penalty in the 43rd minute when Trincão fell back into the area after contesting a ball with Martos. The referee did not indicate anything and Iturralde points out: “There is nothing. It is a game throw.”

The Catalans claimed a third penalty for a demolition by Catena on De Jong inside the area in minute 59. Cuadra Fernández went to the screen and after seeing it, he did not signal a penalty and continued the game. Ituralde assures about the play: “There is a grab on De Jong, but it is outside the area. There is nothing.”