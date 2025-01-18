There is a party

Just as Trump rises and we already suffer threats, attacks and setbacks here, it is more necessary and valuable that there be citizen and political activation in defense of democracy, coexistence and social justice Sánchez demands from the EU a united response to Trump’s challenge: “Europe has to wake up once and for all”

This Monday Trump is crowned on the steps of the Capitol that he encouraged to storm, after his defeat at the polls four years ago. He takes office as the first president in history convicted of criminal charges, arriving after threatening to militarily appropriate Greenland and the Panama Canal, choosing as his official portrait his police record 2023 and defending fossil fuels that are destroying the climate while Los Angeles burns. I’m afraid I’m not wrong if I think we share a burden.

Even more? Distress? Normal, justified. We are not facing “a lone wolf” but rather an orchestrated attack by reactionary forces against democratic, peaceful coexistence with social justice. That is why Santiago Abascal is going to Washington as a guest and that is why we are already suffering threats, attacks and setbacks.

This week, an entire Chief Police Commissioner, the new head of the National Police in Jaén, one of the only four women in such a position in all of Spain and with extensive experience, has been the victim of a wave of racist insults for being from Melilla. and call Layla Dris Hach-Mohamed. “Puta mora”, “Infiltrated” or “Invasive Mora” are messages directed against her from networks like X and, still, go unpunished.

At the same time, in the heart of Seville, a 50-year-old man has been beaten, thrown to the ground, kicked and injured by a group of 14 and 15-year-old boys after they blurted out to him and a friend: “What, are you faggots?”

This violence flourishes due to the racist, homophobic, sexist approach of Vox and The party is over that an irresponsible part of the PP is assuming without realizing, unlike the German right, that the idea of ​​Elon Musk and his gang is to raise to power the neo-Francoists of Abascal and the neo-Nazis of Alternative for Germany.

PP anti-Palestine campaign

Among these irresponsible figures of the PP is the mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz, who this week, in order to approve his budgets, has joined Vox. “I don’t see any far-right party here,” he denied the evidence while removing funds for gender equality, attention to immigrants or union programs to give them to Provida, the religious entity Villa Teresita and the congregation of Oblate nuns.

The PP is launching an Islamophobic campaign of inventing a false government neglect of the DANA victims and attributing it to alleged favorable treatment of the massacred Gazans. What you need to hear! And on top of that, they do nothing more than copy Vox, which is accusing the Madrid PP of helping Chad more than Valencia.

Sanz does not see Vox’s extreme rightism. But neither does his own racism when to justify not investigating the death of Mamouth Bakhoum, on December 29 in the Guadalquivir when the Local Police were chasing him, he states: “The agents do not pursue people, but crimes, it does not matter if a Senegalese commits it.” or a man from the Salamanca neighborhood.” Can no Senegalese live in an expensive neighborhood? Does no one deserve the consideration of “sir”? How narrow-minded and untrue it is to call the street sale of T-shirts a “crime,” which is a “misdemeanor” and in no way deserves the loss of a life.



Meeting of Senegalese groups and human rights activism held this week at the Senegalese meeting venue in Seville.



The PP-Vox pact in Seville also includes an anti-Palestine clause in municipal aid, in total consonance with the anti-Palestine strategy that the PP is launching. There we have the Valencian president Mazón lying when he gives “congratulations” to Gaza for the direct aid it will receive from the Government while the Generalitat is going to receive “zero” to deal with DANA. New Generations is also tweeting “Gaza, municipality of the province of Valencia.” And the official PP account in

How indecent and incendiary populism it is to scapegoat suffering foreigners. He also crudely copies the arguments that Vox uses against the PP when Ortega-Smith accuses Madrid Mayor Almeida to send more aid to African Chad than to Valencia.

Winning progressive alternative

Right now, when we are already suffering threats, attacks, setbacks and stigmatizing campaigns against foreigners and immigrants (although, despite the noise, irregular arrivals have fallen by 38% and are at their lowest level since 2021), it is more necessary and valuable that those We want to preserve democracy, peaceful coexistence and social justice, let’s get active.

In that sense, the role that President Sánchez is playing in the international arena, both as an anti-imperialist and anti-war voice and in the task of weave a network of allies in the face of the reactionary offensive. And it is also stimulating to see the implementation of concrete measures such as the socialist appointment of María Jesús Montero as leader of the party in Andalusia to be a strong alternative to the popular Moreno Bonilla or Sumar’s efforts to raise the SMI and reduce the working day labor.

Although it seems that there is no rush since 2025 is not an electoral year, the PSOE does well to build candidates like that of María Jesús Montero in Andalusia, with the drive to recover autonomous power and the left to its left should also get their act together.

They have not lowered their arms. So there is a match. That said, the effort must be redoubled and, although it seems that there is no rush because 2025 is not (in principle) an electoral year, especially the left to the left of the PSOE has to wake up. Candidates like Montero’s in Andalusia – without going through primaries as his opponent did not obtain endorsements – have already been received with relief and even joy not only by PSOE militants and sympathizers, until now unmotivated, but by a more left-wing electorate that, Aware of the danger and pragmatic, he will concentrate his vote on her. But that, as the PSOE-A and she herself surely know, does not guarantee the votes to once again preside over the Junta de Andalucía.

Certain more leftist voters will not vote for the PSOE thinking about its 37 years of previous government. If the most left-wing leftists do not put together a convincing proposal for their natural electorate, they will not vote. And a potential disappearance, due to absorption and abstention, would be critical since much of the social and reform impulse of Andalusian and Spanish politics would fade.

A decisive step is needed, at state and regional level, to have candidacies as clear and identifiable by the electorate as those that the PSOE and PSOE-A are putting together.



Manif 18E Seville



All of this assuming, of course, that, in parallel, civil society, individuals and groups, actively demand and care, in demonstrations and meetings, for our social, democratic and legal organization, which has cost so much to build together and which today’s voracious ultra-capitalism wants to dismantle

#party